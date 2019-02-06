Slight Smell and Taste of Chlorine in NJ American Water Supply

photo: Swimming River Spillway (AHHerald file photo)

VOORHEES, NJ – This month, as part of an annual maintenance program for its water distribution system, New Jersey American Water will temporarily change the water treatment process from a chloramine (combination) residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Swimming River Water Treatment Plant in Colts Neck and its Jumping Brook Water Treatment Plant in Neptune.

The temporary treatment process will begin the week of February 18, 2019 and continue until April 2019. During this period, some customers may notice a slight taste and smell of chlorine in their water. This is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete. Customers who wish to reduce the taste of chlorine can place water in an uncovered glass container in the refrigerator overnight to dissipate chlorine faster.

During the treatment change, customers’ water will continue to meet or surpass state and federal standards. New Jersey American Water will continuously monitor water quality in the system to ensure that customers receive excellent water quality.

The temporary treatment change applies to New Jersey American Water customers in the following communities:

Aberdeen, Allenhurst, Asbury Park City, Avon, Bay Head, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck Township, Deal, Eatontown, Elberon, Fair Haven, Hazlet, Highlands, Holmdel Township, Interlaken, Keansburg, Lake Como, Little Silver, Loch Arbor Village, Long Branch City, Matawan, Middletown Township, Monmouth Beach, Neptune City, Neptune Township (incl. Ocean Grove), Ocean Township, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Wanamassa, and West Long Branch.

This temporary treatment change also applies to residents living in the following communities that purchase water from New Jersey American Water: Aberdeen Township, Avon, Belmar, Lake Como, Matawan, Naval Weapons Station Earle, Keansburg and Point Pleasant.

New Jersey American Water has used chloramines in its water treatment process for customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties since 2012. For more information, visit newjerseyamwater.com.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. More information can be found at newjerseyamwater.com. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.