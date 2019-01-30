Science Sportacular a Huge Crowd Pleaser at Henry Hudson

PHOTO: Brittany and Aubrey of Liberty Science Center show there is no pain while laying on a bed of nails. Photos courtesy Melissa Mohr.

HIGHLANDS, NJ - Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation's (HHTDEF) 2nd Annual Liberty Science Center Assembly was another exciting success! Elementary and middle-school students and their parents from Highlands and Atlantic Highlands were treated to an FREE inter-active program presented by Liberty Science Center last night hosted by Henry Hudson Regional in their auditorium.

HHTDEF set up pre-show activity tables run by Hudson Key Club members for the attendees to explore origami, static electricity and the most popular activity...building a miniature catapult from popsicle sticks, bottle caps and rubber bands using edible marshmallows as projectiles! Mrs. Fitzsimmon's STEAM Academy contributed an exhibit on Ozbots, mini robots and coding and raised money for their programs selling refreshments.

The enthusiastic volunteers from the audience joined the presenters showcasing various scientific principles of matter specific to sports. The program included Newton's Laws of Cause and Effect using sports equipment. Students also learned the secrets of how a baseball pitcher maneuvers the ball to make it curve, and volunteers participated in a momentum race. Most interesting was a demonstration on helmet safety using a bed of sharp nails. Atlantic Highlands Elementary School Principal, Janet Walling, commented, "This is such a great event provided to our students by our Education Foundation, I was happy to be there to enjoy the program!"

PHOTO: Brittany and Aubrey of Liberty Science Center speak to the assembly attendees about the laws of Physics

A Science homework pass was distributed to all students attending the program. Event was spearheaded and run by HHTDEF Vice President, Crystel Denvir and board officers and trustees volunteering for the evening: Corinna Thuss, Brian Boms, Cynthia Fair, Rachel Schwom and Melissa Mohr.

In addition to sponsoring free events for the entire community, the Foundation raises money to enhance [email protected] programming in the Tri-District schools: Highlands Elementary, Atlantic Highlands Elementary, and Henry Hudson Regional School. Since its inception in 2014, the Foundation has granted over $96,000 to further develop STEM Maker Spaces bring additional innovative assemblies to the schools, and supplement the art, athletics and music programs by providing critical funds to enhance the curriculum.

The Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation is a non-profit 501( c) ( 3). For more information, or to make a donation to support [email protected] programming, visit the website www.hhtdef.org or find them on Facebook.

The Foundation thanks its premium sponsors the Montecalvo & Bayshore Family of Companies, the Atlantic Highlands Front Porch Club and Ship Ahoy Beach Club and the many community members who attend and support their efforts.