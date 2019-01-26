Friends Connect Foundation Hosts Free Friendship Dance Party For Teens with Special Needs

Register online for Friendship Dance Party

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Friends Connect Foundation invites New Jersey community members to register for this month’s FREE social at the Middletown Township Public Library: the Friendship Dance Party! Special needs participants and volunteers ages 10-24 years old interested in attending MUST register online at http://app.friendsconnectfoundation.org

The Friendship Dance Party will be held on Wednesday, February 13th at the Middletown Township Public Library. The event will feature a DJ, dancing, games, crafts and refreshments! Join us for an evening out filled with fun, laughter and new friendships! Volunteers shall attend from 6:30-8:30 pm and special needs participants from 7-8:30 pm.

At each Friends Connect Foundation event, volunteer “buddies” are paired with a participant to be their host, guide and friend while helping them engage in fitness, self-expression, social skills, music or community service activities. To conclude each event, participants and their buddies receive friendship bracelets at our friendship ceremony. Friends Connect Foundation’s free monthly and four-week social programs promote self-discovery, the formation of long-lasting friendships, and social skills development in individuals with special needs ages 10-24 years old.

To register as a volunteer or special needs participant, please visit http://app.friendsconnectfoundation.org. To learn more about our nonprofit, visit https://friendsconnectfoundation.org. To donate, please visit friendsconnectfoundation.org/give-back. Please contact Sophia Ziajski, Founder and Executive Director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions.