Firearm Photo Circulated on Social Media

RBR student arrested for Creating False Public Alarm

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - On Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 9:14 pm, the Little Silver Police Department received numerous reports of a suspicious social media photo of what appeared to be a firearm with a caption “Stay Tuned”. This post was not directed to any individual or institution, however a screenshot of the post was circulated through students of Red Bank Regional High School.

This post was immediately and thoroughly investigated by Little Silver and Red Bank Police Detectives, as well as the School Resource Officer and found to have originated from a student of Red Bank Regional High School. RBR School administrators were notified of these findings. Police Officers located the subject who had made this posting and after interviews there was no evidence to support a threat of danger to the public or the school. The firearm depicted in the social media post was seized by police and was found not to be an actual firearm, but an air-soft gun which could reasonably be mistaken as real. The subject who posted the photo was arrested at approximately 11:00 pm and charged with NJSA 2C:33-3 (Creating False Public Alarm) and released on a summons pending a court appearance.