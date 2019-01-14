Pharmacies Offer Deferred Payments During Shutdown

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS - Bayshore Pharmacy Cards & Gifts and Middletown Family Pharmacy of Belford are offering patients who are federal employees furloughed by the Government shutdown a deferred payment plan for their medications.

“With the peak of cold and flu season upon us, we do not want our patients to skip their medications” said Richard P. Stryker, owner of Bayshore Pharmacy and a partner of Middletown Pharmacy. “By offering a deferred payment plan, our patients will not have to worry about choosing whether to make their mortgage payment or purchase medications for their family.”

During the partial federal government shutdown, the tow stores will defer payment for purchases made by affected federal employees, free of interest, until the government resumes payroll. “As a family business that has served the Bayshore area for two generations, we understand that a crisis for one member of our community is a crisis for all of us, “ Stryker said., He urged all affected residents to stop in either pharmacy and learn how the local businesses can assist.

Bayshore Pharmacy Cards & Gifts is in the Super Foodtown Shopping Plaza at 2 Bayshore Pharmacy, and is a locally owned, full-service pharmacy, specializing in compounded prescriptions, immunizations, and insurance billing. Serving the area for over 50 years and two generations, Bayshore Pharmacy also provides the area’s largest card and gift shop offering plenty of parking and free daily delivery service. For more information, please call (732) 291-2900 or visit www.BayshorePharmacy.com .

Middletown Family Pharmacy is located at 877 Main St., Belford, specializes in compounded prescriptions, immunizations, and insurance billing and also offers plenty of parking and free daily delivery service. For more information, please call (732) 471-9100 or visit www.MiddletownFamilyPharmacy.com .