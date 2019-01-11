Monica Montgomery Named Curator of the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center

Monica Montgomery, Founder of Museum of Impact: Fuses Social Justice, History & Art

RED BANK, NJ- Each new year brings new opportunities and possibilities for the future. This year, 2019, is truly the year for the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center. And the Fortune Foundation is proud to announce that Monica Montgomery of the Museum of Impact (MOI), has signed on as curator of the soon-to-be T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center. Montgomery is a leading curatorial figure in the museum industry. Known internationally, Montgomery’s signature motif fuses social justice, history, and art together to tell meaningful stories.

This project has been in the works for over 10 years and is finally coming to fruition. The soft opening date is set for the month of February, which is fitting, considering it is Black History month; a time to honor the great African Americans who paved the way for our futures.

Montgomery is the Founding Director of the Museum of Impact located in Brooklyn, New York. She attended Temple University and holds a Bachelor of Broadcast Communication, in Broadcast Journalism. She also studied at La Salle University where she received her Master of Corporate Communication, in Public Relations. Montgomery seeks to join past and present through creative and unique mediums that bridge communities together to tell stories of the past. Some of her work includes the Lewis Latimer House in New York. Montgomery ensures that visitors will experience the rich histories museums have to offer through new interactive programs, while also preserving the authenticity of history.

We have no doubt that Monica Montgomery will create a beautiful space that will both enhance the past and future in a meaningful way and honor a rich history, especially that of T. Thomas Fortune. He was a pioneering civil rights activist, orator, newspaper publisher, and editor. He and his family lived in Red Bank and were active members of the community from 1901-1912. This National Historic Landmark will soon open as the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center this February. With a distinguished curator like Montgomery on board, the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center is in good hands.

