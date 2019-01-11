Financial Success Center Network Launches 10 Locations Throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Sites to Host Grand Opening Events to Welcome Community Members

Farmingdale, NJ – United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) announces the expansion of the Financial Success Center (FSC) Network from a flagship location in the Freehold Raceway Mall to ten sites throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Free services are now provided in Bayville, Eatontown, Freehold, Keansburg, Long Beach Island, Manahawkin, Neptune, Red Bank, South Toms River and Toms River. The FSC Network is a partnership of eight organizations: Affordable Housing Alliance, Child Care Resources of Monmouth County, Fulfill, Mental Health Association of Monmouth County (MHAMC), Monmouth County Workforce Development Board, Navicore Solutions, Social Community Activities Network (SCAN), St. Francis Community Center (LBICC) and UWMOC.

“United Way is proud to serve as the convener of the FSC Network in order to make a significant impact on our community,” said Timothy Hearne, President & CEO of United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. “Together with our partners, we are tackling the issue that 39% of households in Monmouth and Ocean counties are struggling to afford basic needs as the cost of living increases and wages lag behind—which is up 4% from 2016.”

Financial Success Centers provide comprehensive resources under one roof to help Monmouth and Ocean County residents move from financial difficulty to economic well-being. Participants will meet one-on-one with a trained Financial Coach who will develop an action plan to meet their goals. All FSC services are free and include ways to manage your money, increase income, find a better job and improve housing.

The following grand opening events hosted by FSC Network partners are open to any resident looking to build their path to economic wellness:

· Affordable Housing Alliance

Open house with preview of services, coaching staff, light refreshments and giveaways

January 23, 2019 from 10am-2pm

11 White Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724

· Fulfill

Early Bird Tax and Financial Wellness Day to get a head start on your taxes and learn how to make the most of your refund

January 24, 2019 from 12pm-7pm

The B.E.A.T. Center, 1769 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

· Mental Health Association of Monmouth County/Red Bank Resource Network

Open house and ribbon cutting with preview of services

January 24, 2019 from 2pm-5pm

103 Drs. James Parker Blvd., Suite B, Red Bank, NJ 07701

· St. Francis Community Center (LBICC)

Open house and utility assistance program intake

January 24, 2019 from 5pm-7pm

Southern Services Center, 179 South Main Street, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

· United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Credit report reviews – January 22-26, 2019 (check website for business hours)

Avoiding Identity Theft and Scams Workshop – January 22, 2019 from 10:30am-11:30am

Improving Your Credit Score Workshop – January 24, 2019 from 2pm-3pm

Meridian Community Resource Center, Freehold Raceway Mall, First Floor Macy’s Wing

3710 Route 9, Freehold, NJ 07728