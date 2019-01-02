Red Bank Y Greets 2019 with New Name & Open House to Encourage Family Wellness in the New Year

PHOTO: William Smith, Lincroft, enjoys time at the Y with sons, Anders, (left) and Auggie. When William graduated from college, one of his first jobs was assisting members in the wellness center. He’s back at the Y again, this time inspiring his children to be active.

Red Bank, NJ - The Community YMCA is welcoming the new year with a new name for its Red Bank center and a renewed focus on health and well-being for families.

All are invited to attend an Open House on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at the newly-named “Red Bank Family YMCA” to sample classes, take a swim, check out recent facility enhancements and learn about new programs to help families create positive change.

The name change from the Red Bank Family Health and Wellness Center to the Red Bank Family YMCA, emphasizes that the Y is more than just a place to work out, said President and CEO Laurie Goganzer.

"The Red Bank Family YMCA is a special place that brings people together from all backgrounds,” Goganzer said. “At the Y, children learn what they can achieve, families spend quality time together, and everyone builds relationships that deepen a sense of belonging.”

The Y is introducing new family-focused programs in the new year, including a monthly Parents Night Out, free weekly group fitness classes including Family Zumba, and Pound, a music and movement program for the whole family, said new Executive Director, Katie McAdoo.

"The Y has always been a place where families can play and be active together and keeping active as a family is more important than ever," McAdoo said.

Also new at the Red Bank Family YMCA is the installation of 60 brand new pieces of cardio equipment to help individuals get the most out of their health journey.

The Open House on Jan. 12 will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Red Bank Y, located at 166 Maple Ave. Attendees can tour the facility and learn more about how to incorporate wellness in their routine. Free child watch and activities for children will be available and every hour a drawing will take place for a three-month Y family membership.

Information on summer camp programs at the Red Bank Y and Camp Zehnder in Wall will be available, in addition to the Diabetes Prevention Program, Pedaling for Parkinson’s, and LIVESTRONG for cancer survivors.

To learn more about the Open House or the new programs available at the Y, call 732.741.2504, visit cymca.org/redbankrenew or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

About The Community YMCA

The Y is a leading nonprofit charity that strengthens communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Community YMCA serves more than 20,000 residents in greater Monmouth County, NJ through programs such as: preschool, before and after school care, summer day camp, teen leadership, arts enrichment, health and wellness and personal and family counseling. In 2017, the Y provided $871,250 in financial assistance and program subsidies to strengthen 1,746 children and families in Monmouth County. For more information, visit TheCommunityYMCA.org.