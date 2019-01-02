Heart Healthy Resolutions for 2019

The American Heart Association wants you to live a longer, healthier life by making small, manageable changes in the New Year.



Robbinsville, NJ– Are you thinking about making New Year’s resolutions for 2019? It’s the perfect time to reflect on accomplishments from the past year and to set new goals. Make a commitment to yourself for a healthier 2019 by making resolutions that are both attainable and good for your health.

“Set yourself up for success this New Year by setting small, manageable goals,” said Len Saunders, author of Generation Exercise and spokesperson for the American Heart Association from Montville, NJ. “Instead of focusing on large numbers, like losing a certain amount of weight or going to the gym every day, think of resolutions as minor tweaks to your overall lifestyle.”

The American Heart Association provides tips to help you live a longer, healthier life. The Association’s Healthy for Good movement is a revolutionary program to inspire you to create lasting change by taking small, simple steps. It’s all about science-based information that leads to motivation, action and results.

Consider joining the Healthy for Good movement by following these simple intentions for 2019:

Eat Smart. Healthy eating starts with making healthier food choices. It doesn’t mean you need to be a professional chef to create nutritious heart-healthy meals. You just need to learn what to look for at the grocery store and how to navigate restaurant menus to eat smart. Make it your goal to learn new recipes, find the right ingredients and make healthier choices whenever and wherever you eat.

Move More. Incorporate more movement into your daily routine by finding forms of exercise that you like and will stick with. A good starting number is 150 minutes each week, but if you can’t find time for a full workout, just find easy ways to incorporate movement into you day. Don’t forget that walking is one of the simplest ways to get active and stay active.

Be Well. Along with eating smart and moving more, overall health includes getting enough sleep, practicing mindfulness, managing stress, keeping mind and body fit and connecting socially. It’s important to find ways that help YOU relieve stress and anxiety, improve mood and boost feelings of happiness.

Add Color. Including more fruits and vegetables at every meal is an easy way to eat healthier. All forms (fresh, frozen, canned and dried) and all colors count, so add more color to your plate. Take this year to sneak more vegetables into your meals, build a hearty, healthy salad or even try planting your own garden.

The New Year is the perfect time set heart healthy intentions for you and your family. Small steps can lead to big results. Remember, prevention is the best medicine. According the American Heart Association, up to 80 percent of heart disease and stroke are preventable with simple lifestyle changes. Make resolutions that can add to a healthier, longer life for you and your loved ones.

For more information about the Association’s Healthy for Good movement, visit www.heart.org/healthforgood.