Celebrate Christmas with Central Baptist Church

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Pastor and congregation of Central Baptist Church invite you to come and celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ with us.

On Sunday, December 23, we will have our Children's Christmas Pageant at 10:00 a.m. The children will narrate and reenact the Christmas story, accompanied by music from our Senior Choir. This event is followed by a light luncheon for all those who attend.

On Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24, our Candlelight Service will be at 7:00 p.m. This service is for the whole family, however nursery care is provided for those with small children. Our instrumentalists, soloists, choir, and readers have prepared a great program of praise and adoration to our Heavenly Father, who sent Jesus Christ for our redemption in this Advent Season.

After the Worship Service on Christmas Eve, the congregation is invited to stop by the parsonage (next door to the church) for Christmas cookies and fellowship.