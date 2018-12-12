Caroling Kids Achieve Success

PHOTO: Youth Rugby Carolers at their first stop of the evening in Red Bank

RED BANK, NJ - On the cold winter night of Friday, December 7th an energetic crowd of carolers from the Jersey Shore Youth Rugby Club took to the streets of Red Bank to not only warm the hearts of many passerby’s and patrons but, to comfort those in desperate need of a warm winter coat this holiday season.

What began as an inquiry to the youth members of the club as to what they want to do as a community service event for the needy in our area during the holiday season, as well as promote camaraderie and team spirit, turned into something more through the mind of 12 year old Taryn, Eagles Level member within the Youth Rugby Club. It was through her that the Club set out to do a “Kids Christmas Caroling for Coats Drive” for the first time this Holiday Season and what a drive it turned out to be, as the Club put out 10 large boxes scattered about Broad Street and collected well over 100 coats for those in need as they sang Christmas Carols between 4:30pm and 6:30pm that night in Red Bank.

During the evening rounds, some stores helped keep the Youth Rugby Carolers in tune by giving them treats. Places like Starbucks gave the kids Hot Chocolate, Shapiro’s Deli gave them Caroler Chocolate Coins (Gelt) and at the location of their Grand Finale Carol at Coney Waffle, the parents treated the kids to some well deserved Ice Cream. Throughout the night the smiles were abundant along with photo opts, as the coats began to overflow the boxes along the route.

Drop off locations were located at Red Bank Bistro, Robinson Ale house, Jacks Music Shoppe, Chocolate Works, Starbucks, Coney Waffles, Poor Cats, Shapiro’s NY Deli and Fashion Nails. Much to the surprise of the group, all boxes collected had not only adult and children’s coats but, other things like scarves, gloves and hats. Thanks to the generosity of the public, what started out as a small thought of giving has turned into a song of great success and all the warm winter gear collected will be given to the local needy at Lunch Break and St. Anthony of Padua in Red Bank to help the people of our area stay warm this cold winter season.

The Jersey Shore Youth Rugby Club is a Co-ed Non-Tackle Flag Rugby Program designed for kids ages K thru 8th Grade. The program not only teaches kids this great teamwork driven sport but, they play in tournaments and learn from the great coaching staff who have played Rugby.