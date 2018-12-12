Red Bank Regional Special Questions Approved

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - The Red Bank Regional Board of Education is heartened that our community has shown its support for our school district by passing this referendum.

Final results were:

Question 1 – Yes: 1508; No --678

Question 2 – Yes: 1284; No –886

Both questions passed in all three towns of Little Silver, Red Bank and Shrewsbury

We thank our community for their faith in our school district and appreciate the confidence they have demonstrated in our mission to educate our students. With the necessary work that will be accomplished by this project, RBR will be ready to meet future challenges, serve our community, and meet the needs of all our students. It ensures we will continue to be one of the finest high schools in our state.

Dr. Louis Moore, Superintendent

Red Bank Regional High School