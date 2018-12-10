Red Bank Regional Students Send Sweet Treats to Alumnus Headed for Afghanistan

PHOTO: RBR Spanish Honor Society students pose with their teacher Lisa Boyle (right) and Afghanistan Army Veteran Chris Bray(left). The holiday stockings they stuffed are destined for alumnus Specialist Elijah Gray and his 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Riley, Kentucky. His medical troop is due to ship out to Afghanistan next month.

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Shhhh! It’s a surprise! But a few weeks before Red Bank Regional (RBR) alumnus Specialist Elijah Gray ships off from Fort Riley, Kentucky, to Afghanistan he will receive a large box of holiday stockings stuffed with sweets for him and his whole troop to wish them well on their way.

PHOTO: (Left to right) Jacqui Valdetano, Mari Osorio (both Red Bank) and Stephanie Flores, Bradley Beach, display the stockings they stuffed with sweets for Alumnus SPC Elijah Gray and his army Sustainment Brigade in Kentucky currently and soon to ship off to Afghanistan next month. The students also stuffed stockings for homeless mothers and their babies in New Jersey through the Linkages program.

Elijah, formally from Red Bank, was an active member of his town’s emergency services group and decided to continue his service of his country in the military. His troop specializes in medical services.

“He is a sweet and special young man, and we wanted him to know that we are thinking of him and all his buddies in his unit during the holidays. Although I never had Elijah as a student, he made it a point to come see me every single day at school when he was a student. I will never forget him for that,” states RBR Spanish teacher and Spanish Honor Society teacher Lisa Boyle.

PHOTO: Ms. Boyle’s Spanish National Honor Society students form an assembly line to do the stocking stuffing duty which will make their Alumnus SPC Elijah Gray and his whole brigade smile for the holidays.

Her Spanish National Honor Society students, numbering around 90, all collected candy and then participated in an assembly line stocking stuffing event for Elijah’s unit as well as the homeless mothers and their children through the Linkages program in Tinton Falls.

“We do this every year for our holiday service project,” Ms. Boyle states, “But it is extra special knowing we are sending holiday cheer to one of our own who has sacrificed so much in protecting our freedoms and our country.”

PHOTO: RBR Spanish National Honor Society Students Ben Smelas and Chloe Rosen (both from Little Silver) display the many candy donations students collected for their annual Holiday Stocking Stuffer Service project.