Smoke Condition at Arnold Walter Nursing Home in Holmdel

Alzheimer Wing patients evacuated. No injuries reported.

HOLMDEL, NJ - On Monday, December 10, 2018 at 2:05 AM, Holmdel Police Dispatch received a general fire alarm at the Arnold Walter Nursing Home, located at 622 Laurel Avenue. Ptl. Van Pelt was the first officer to arrive on location and reported a heavy smoke condition in the B-Wing Alzheimer's Unit of the facility. With the assistance of nursing staff, responding Officers began to move the patients, some whom were not ambulatory, to safety in a different part of the facility.

Holmdel Fire Department, Holmdel First Aid, and Holmdel Office of Emergency Management were dispatched to the scene.