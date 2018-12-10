Smoke Condition at Arnold Walter Nursing Home in Holmdel

Alzheimer Wing patients evacuated. No injuries reported.
HOLMDEL, NJ - On Monday, December 10, 2018 at 2:05 AM, Holmdel Police Dispatch received a general fire alarm at the Arnold Walter Nursing Home, located at 622 Laurel Avenue. Ptl. Van Pelt was the first officer to arrive on location and reported a heavy smoke condition in the B-Wing Alzheimer's Unit of the facility. With the assistance of nursing staff, responding Officers began to move the patients, some whom were not ambulatory, to safety in a different part of the facility.
Holmdel Fire Department, Holmdel First Aid, and Holmdel Office of Emergency Management were dispatched to the scene.
An investigation at the scene determined the cause of the smoke condition was an air handler located on the roof of the facility. The air handler feeds heat to the main hallway and common day room in the B-Wing.
Due to the quick response by the nursing staff and responding agencies, no injuries were reported to the residents of the facility.
Assisting Agencies: Hazlet Township Police Department, Hazlet Fire Company #1, North Centerville Fire Company, West Keansburg Fire Company, Hazlet First Aid, Hazlet Township Fire Police, Union Beach Fire Department, Union Beach First Aid, Matawan Fire Department, Keansburg Fire Department, Monmouth County Mobile Ambulance Bus 6, Bayshore First Aid, and the Middletown Township Fire Department.
All units were released and clear from the scene by 3:50 AM.