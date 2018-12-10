Two Students Nominated by Brookdale for All-USA Academic Team Consideration

LINCROFT, NJ - Two Brookdale Community College students – Lauren Deinhardt (Howell, NJ) and Erica Mittenzwei (Hazlet, NJ) – advanced to the next stage of The 2019 All-USA Academic Team consideration with their nomination to the selection committee by President David Stout.

PHOTO: Erica Mittenzwei

PHOTO: Lauren Deinhardt

“Lauren and Erica exemplify the best of Brookdale – academic excellence, integrity and service,” said President Stout. “We are so proud of them, and both have made a tremendous impact in the classroom, on campus and in their communities.”

Deinhardt is studying criminal justice and plans to enter a joint bachelor’s and master’s program in criminal justice at Monmouth University in fall 2019 and may also pursue a law degree as well. She is an officer with the PTK chapter at Brookdale and part of the Honors Program. As an Honors Ambassador and Honors Mentor, she meets with high school students and provides guidance on the transition from high school to college. Deinhardt plans to enter public service and work as a criminal investigator. She has completed internships with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the United States Air Force. A certified lifeguard with the American Red Cross, Deinhardt has also volunteered as an art therapist with CareOne Assisted Living in Jackson, NJ.

Mittenzwei is studying business administration at Brookdale and plans to pursue a double major in finance and management at a four-year institution in fall 2019. An officer with the PTK chapter at Brookdale, she is working as a tax/finance intern with Commvault Systems, Inc.in Tinton Falls, NJ. Mittenzwei serves as a Career Peer Mentor on campus and has volunteered with numerous organizations, including Bayshore Senior Day Care Center in Keansburg, NJ, The Raine Foundation in Hazlet, NJ, Unified Partners and Relay for Life.

Each institution may nominate two students who will transfer to a four-year institution by fall 2019. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay describing how they have used their academic and intellectual skills to benefit their schools or local communities. The committee selects finalists based on academic achievement, leadership and service, among other criteria.

Sponsored by Follett Higher Education Group with support from the American Association of Community Colleges and Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society, The All-USA Academic Team recognizes high achieving college students. The All-USA Academic Team consists of students with academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service. Twenty team members are chosen annually, with each receiving a $5,000 scholarship at the American Association of Community Colleges Annual Convention President’s Breakfast in May.

“Lauren and Erica took leadership roles in many PTK initiatives on campus,” said Professor Angela Saragusa, PTK’s faculty advisor. “They have raised awareness on campus for many causes and encouraged our entire community to become active participants. “