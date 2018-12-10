Little Silver Shade Tree Commission Year in Review

LITTLE SILVER, N.J. – The Little Silver Shade Tree Commission was very busy throughout 2018. Their biggest accomplishment was the approval certification they received on March 6th from the State of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

for the successful completion of an approved Community Forestry Management Plan in accordance with the New Jersey Shade Tree and Community Forestry Assistance Act, P.L. 1996, Chapter 135. This five-year roadmap will provide current and future Little Silver Shade Tree Commission members with a game plan for things the community wants to complete. The Little Silver Shade Tree Commission is also very proud of their involvement throughout the Borough of Little Silver at community events and school programs to educate children and families on the importance of planting more trees. The Little Silver Shade Tree Commission distributed more than 500 tree seedlings in the Borough of Little Silver throughout 2018 in effort to have them planted within Little Silver.

Little Silver Shade Tree Commission members attended Little Silver’s Environmental Day and Student Government Day, their Recreation Department’s Spring Sports Day, and the community’s Little Silver Day events to educate attendees on the importance of trees. The Shade Tree Commission also was an intricate part of the Point Road Elementary School’s Arbor Day celebration.

The Little Silver Shade Tree Commission completed a full comprehensive tree inventory of all Borough owned property throughout the town of Little Silver. Within this inventory they were able to provide descriptions of the trees, their native name and origin as well as their specific location(s) throughout the town of Little Silver. This significant task was a large under taking which the Commission is very proud to have accomplished without having to seek funding from an outside consultant which most towns commonly do for a tree inventory. Through this document, Little Silver can better maintain and develop their tree inventory.

As part of Little Silver’s Arbor Day celebrations within the town, the Shade Tree Commission was able to plant two beautiful 12’ Willow Oak trees along Library Field in the downtown community near Markham Place School. These trees will grow to provide shade and a safe place for residents to enjoy. The Little Silver Shade Tree Commission also planted several Cherry Trees near the Little Silver historic train station along Branch Avenue in an area that had previously been an eyesore with significant hibiscus overgrowth on utility poles and service wires which has since been beautifully manicured to improve this portion of Little Silver.

The Shade Tree Commissioner, Rick Brandt co-chairs a second grade educational program with the Little Silver Garden Club to provide important monthly training to future leaders about the importance of our planet and it’s environment as it is related to the trees.

Street tree pruning continued in 2018 on the Little Silver’s mature trees. Many trees were damaged during storms. The town’s international bucket truck through a shared service agreement with the Borough of Rumson gives Little Silver’s Department of Public Works the ability to continually prune and remove trees as needed.

Rick Brandt and Clayton Smith achieved CORE training at The Annual Shade Tree Federation Conference held in October in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. This fulfilled the requirement of having at least one volunteer member CORE trained.

The Little Silver Shade Tree Commission was able to meet with residents on Fox Hill Drive, Winding Way, Willow Drive, Prospect Avenue and Seven Bridges Road throughout the year to address tree-related concerns. In many of these instances, the Little Silver Shade Tree Commission worked with the Monmouth County Shade Tree Division to have these matters resolved. You can contact Rick Brandt at (908)675-7646 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if have any tree related concerns or ideas throughout Little Silver.