Brookdale Community College’s Board of Trustees Selects New Leadership

PHOTO: (left to right) Trustee Vice-Chair Suzanne Brennan, Brookdale President David Stout and Trustee Chair Tracey Abby-White

The Brookdale Board of Trustees selected its executive leadership team for the 2019-2020 academic year at its annual reorganization meeting on Nov. 27.

Trustee Tracey Abby-White was selected by her colleagues to serve a one-year term as board chair, a position previously held by Dr. Carl J. Guzzo, Jr. A former teacher, Henry Hudson Regional Board of Education member and Atlantic Highlands councilwoman, Abby-White currently serves as director of global sales and channel enablement for Tenable.

“We are committed to working with all members of the college community in exploring strategic initiatives for the advancement of Brookdale,” said Abby-White. ”I want to thank Dr. Carl Guzzo, Jr. for his exemplary service as Chair for the last five years and because of his diligence and hard work, we have a solid foundation on which to build. “

Trustee Suzanne Brennan was elected by the board to serve a one-year term as vice chair, a position previously held by Tracey Abby-White. A practicing attorney and a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, Brennan is an associate with Grace Marmero & Associates of Tinton Falls and serves as the municipal public defender for Howell Township.

Board members also established the regular meeting schedule of the Board of Trustees and began the process of establishing subcommittees.