Two Middletown Cub Scouts go to “Great Lengths” to Give Back

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Although two separate journeys, both Scouts had the same idea – giving back and helping others. Two Middletown-area Cub Scouts (Griffin Harris, a second-year Webelos Scout from Pack 122 – New Monmouth; and Liam Kushwara, a Bear Scout from Pack 242 – Harmony) each recently donated their hair to help others, after having spent the last few years growing it out.

For Griffin, it was a decision rooted in family. His aunt, a cancer survivor had lost her hair during treatments. Although her hair has since grown back, a discussion during a family gathering made Griffin decide that he wanted to grow his hair out and to donate it to children similarly affected. He went the next few years without a haircut until it was long enough to donate to Children With Hair Loss, an organization that provides free hair replacements to children with medically-related hair loss. When asked what his favorite part of donating his hair, Griffin replied, “Helping out kids that have no hair because of cancer. Oh, and seeing the look on everyone’s face with my new short hair”

For Liam, it was a commercial about children and hair loss that sparked his big-hearted act of kindness. For the next few years, Liam continued to grow his hair out until it was long enough to donate to Wigs For Kids, an organization that has been serving children suffering from hair loss since 1981. As for Liam’s favorite part of donating his hair, “I’m just happy that a child won’t be bald”. Liam is already planning to grow it out again, so that he can donate again.

Both Griffin’s and Liam’s parents are absolutely thrilled about the donations their sons have made. Said Griffin’s dad Chris, “Griffin is a kind soul. He endured the occasional teasing from friends and questions from grown-ups and didn’t let it bother him because he knew what the end goal was”. Melanie, Liam’s mom was equally as proud, “Liam has a big heart. We told him it was his choice. He wanted to make sure he could help a kid with cancer”.

On behalf of both Cub Scout Packs, we couldn’t be prouder of two boys who exemplify what Scouting is all about.