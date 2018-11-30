Holy Cross "Wild Currentz" STEM Program Wins FirstEnergy Grant

PHOTO: Left to right, First Energy Representative Jaqueline DeFelice presents the grant check to Science teacher Michelle Tomaino, Technology teacher Amy Evans, and Grade 8 students Stephen Makin, Melissa Rich, Benjamin Proodian and Paige Jaenicke.

RUMSON, NJ – On Monday, November 19th, FirstEnergy representative Jaqueline DeFelice presented Holy Cross School Grade 8 students, Science teacher Michelle Tomaino and Technology teacher Amy Evans with a $1000 check from the energy company to further its S.T.E.M. program.

FirstEnergy 2018-19 S.T.E.M. Classroom grants were offered to applicants from PreK through Grade 12 schools and youth groups in communities served by FirstEnergy’s electric operating companies or in communities where the company has generating plants or does business. The company awards classroom projects and teacher professional development focused on electricity and electricity production which integrate science, technology, engineering or mathematics skills and promote collaborative and interdisciplinary teaching and learning.

Holy Cross School received the grant for its latest S.T.E.M. project, “Wild Currentz,” in which student groups will learn how to create and store enough electricity with solar/wind power and batteries to power one Raspberry Pi unit without plugging it into the traditional power grid. Solar cells and wind turbines to generate electricity will be placed throughout the school. Students will use Raspberry Pis to detect the amount of electricity being generated by each station, and will program components to collect data to determine the most efficient source of power and placement to run one computer off-grid.

In addition to collaborative learning and S.T.E.M. inegration, this project will encourage civic responsibility by allowing students to discover that developing sustainable, renewable energy and conserving that energy is both necessary and achievable.

Holy Cross School is a 2015 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence in Rumson dedicated to educating the whole child in a God-centered, faith-filled environment. For more information, please call 732-842-0348, ext. 1115, or visit www.holycrossschoolrumson.org