Structure Fire Sunday Evening in the Leonardo Section of Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 7:45 pm on Sunday, November 18, 2018 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire with flames issuing from the structure at 25 Leonard Avenue in the Leonardo section of the Township.

Upon arrival, First Assistant Chief Russell Mount reported heavy fire issuing from the rear of the structure. Chief Mount ordered first arriving units to perform search and rescue and initial fire suppression attack lines to the structure. Simultaneously, the structured was laddered for ventilation of smoke and flame as well as creating multiple escape paths for firefighters. 800’ of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) was deployed from the nearest hydrant which delivered water to scene. Positive pressure ventilation was used to make the interior safer to work in and help expose hot spots. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The structure sustained heavy fire, damage to the second floor bedroom and attic, smoke damage throughout the structure. The buildings utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas and Jersey Central Power and Light.

The fire was called under control by Chief Ryan Clarke at 8:10 p.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 9:15 p.m.

Approximately 50 members from 3 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Brevent Park, Belford Engine and Community Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, and the Safety Unit responded.

No firefighter injuries were reported while operating at the scene.

Ten Emergency Medical Service members from Fairview and Leonardo First Aid provided firefighter rehabilitation and medical services. They treated the resident of the structure who then refused further medical attention.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief Ryan Clarke.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.

Photos by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer