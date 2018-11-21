2nd Successful Year of Pennies for CROP

RED BANK, NJ - Students at Red Bank Primary School under the guidance of teacher aide Chelsea Foster collected coins during the month of October. This was the second year the school participated in this fundraising project for our Red Bank CROP Hunger Walk. Thirteen classrooms used orange juice jars to collect their coins and later poured them all into a large painted globe (thank you Chelsea!) The globe was used to explain to the children how loose change can add up and help fight hunger locally and around the world.

Principal Laugelli and the classroom teachers have been very supportive of this project. The children were delighted with the results. Their second year was just as successful as their first and they collected $265.65. Janie Schildge, walk coordinator was joined by Monica Faett our art contest chair. They delivered the coins at the Two River Community Bank Branch on Shrewsbury Ave. Thank you to Donna Marra and staff for assisting in the use of the coin counter and depositing the money into the CROP account.

Total funds raised so far are nearing $100,000. Every penny counts. Fundraising is open through Dec. 31st. https://www.crophungerwalk.org/redbanknj/