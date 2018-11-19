Come to Bethlehem Christmas Event at Westminster Presbyterian Church

Hands-On, Family-Focused, Holiday Event on Saturday, December 1st

PHOTO: Community members participate in free interactive event at Westminster Presbyterian Church

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC) will offer its annual holiday event focusing on the true meaning of Christmas on Saturday December 1st . Come to Bethlehem, is a free, interactive Christmas adventure that invites visitors to explore the city of Bethlehem, learn about Biblical times, culture, and customs, and encourages the celebration of the birth of Jesus as the most important reason for the season.

The gates of Bethlehem, located at 94 Tindall Road in Middletown, will be open from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Just outside the city, on the WPC Great Lawn, visitors can stop by the Christmas Manger Animal Menagerie, provided by Potter’s Farm, filled with sheep, goats and a donkey. The Tent of the Three Kings will also be open on Great Lawn to welcome visitors.

Once visitors sign in with the census taker and enter the city, the journey through time to Bethlehem begins. This year, indoor activities will include: The Wool Dealer: Spinning and weaving will be demonstrated and visitors can try their hand at both; The Spice Dealer: Visitors can grind frankincense and myrrh and take some home for their own Nativity scene; The Carpenter Shop: Toys like those Jesus may have played with will be the focus and visitors can make a toy to take home; Hebrew School: Learn a few Hebrew letters and write on a scroll to take home; The Food Bazaar: Sample many foods that would have been eaten in Jesus' time; The Olive Oil Dealer: Demonstrates the many uses of olive oil where visitors can make perfume, hand cream, and olive oil scrub to take home; The Craft Room: Kids can make and take home two wooden Christmas projects; and The Stable: Meet Mary and Joseph and the Baby Jesus and take a selfie with the Holy Family.

PHOTO: The Holy Family will be available for pictures

According to Lenita Gullman of Middletown, who coordinates Come to Bethlehem for WPC, “This event is a gift from Westminster Presbyterian Church to the surrounding community. It’s an effort to create the ambiance of Bethlehem at the time of the first Christmas and serves as a reminder of what the season is truly about. We encourage everyone to help keep Christ in Christmas by joining in this free, fun, family event.”

There’s ample parking on the WPC church grounds and visitors will be guided to the event by the Star of Bethlehem once they enter the WPC Campus Grounds off Tindall Road.

For more information about Night in Bethlehem visit http://www.wpcmiddletown.org or the WPC Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/WPCMiddletownNJ/ or email Westminster Presbyterian Church.