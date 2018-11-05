NJ TRANSIT Repair Work will Cause Road Closure in Middletown

Church Street expected to be closed Nov. 8 to Nov. 14

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Due to NJ TRANSIT grade crossing repair work, Church Street, from Holland Road to the track grade crossing, will close to traffic at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8 and is expected to reopen Thursday, Nov. 15, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays while the work is being completed and plan an alternative route when possible.

Variable message signs have been posted and detours are in place.

The detour is as follows:

Traveling north on Middletown-Lincroft Road: Turn left on Holland Road, right on Red Hill Road, right on Kings Highway and right on Church Street to end the detour.

Traveling south from Church Street and Kings Highway: Continue on Kings Highway, turn left on Red Hill Road, turn left on Holland Road, turn left at Church Street and continue to the end of the detour.

For more information, contact NJ TRANSIT Customer Service at 973-275-5555 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.