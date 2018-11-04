Bayshore Pharmacy Hosts Open House / Food Drive

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Join us for our Open House on Saturday, November 10 from 12pm-4pm! In coordination with the Area Association of Community Churches Food Pantry located at the United Methodist Church in Atlantic Highlands a food pantry box will be available for donations of most needed paper products and detergents. Monetary donations are accepted.

Blood pressure screenings will be provided by IMA of Port Monmouth. Come meet the representatives of the New Jersey Poison Control Center for free materials of life saving information to protect your family. Don’t know what to do with your unused medications? Drop off your unused medications here! We are a DEA registered collection site able to take away prescription, non-prescription and controlled substance medications.

Free Vial of Life Pick Up is here! Let the Vial of Life speak for you in an emergency when you can not. Ask us for details. Enjoy complimentary Hot Apple Cider while you get your flu shot! Flu shots are available with no copay for Medicare patients! November is the time to protect you and your family. No appointments. No excuses.

New customer? Sign up for our Shopper Rewards program at the Open House and receive a $5 Foodtown gift card! Free Bayshore Pharmacy Tote Bags to the first 500 shoppers (while supplies last).