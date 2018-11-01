WPC Will Dedicate 2018 Field of Flags at Special Community Wide Ceremony

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC) will rally Middletown residents around the flag - 6,932 flags to be specific, when it officially dedicates the 2018 Field of Flags during a special ceremony on Saturday, November 3rd at 10:00 am.

This year’s memorial was placed on the WPC Great Lawn on Tindall Road on October 20thth by a record number of volunteers from within the congregation and throughout the community that included dozens of youngsters from area scout and youth groups. It will remain standing until November 17th. The Field of Flags was created 7 years ago by WPC to honor those who serve in the military, especially those who have died in the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Each flag represents a serviceman or woman who has given their life in those conflicts and is a visually striking, patriotic, and poignant reminder of the high cost of war.

According to WPC’s Reverend Joseph Hein “Not only does each flag represent a casualty, it honors all the family members and friends whose lives have been touched by that life sacrificed in service to our nation’s ideals.”

Highlights of the dedication ceremony will include: Keynote Speaker Monmouth County Prosecutor, Christopher J. Gramiccioni, who was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy in 1997 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom; welcoming remarks from Middletown Mayor Kevin M. Settembrino; remarks from Monmouth County Freeholder Dr. Gerard P. Scharfenberger; the Pledge of Allegiance led by the Girl Scouts of America; a 21-gun salute; the posting of the colors by the Color Guard from Naval Weapons Station Earle; and the dedication and blessing of the Field of Flags performed by Rev. Joseph Hein of WPC.

For additional information and Field of Flag dedication ceremony updates, visit WPC’s web site at http://www.wpcmiddletown.org/ or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WPCMiddletownNJ/