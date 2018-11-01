Presentation of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms to Benefit AH Elementary School

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Join us for a special opening weekend screening of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms presented along with a live, behind-the-scenes talk by the film's music editor and local resident Gedney Webb. This unique 30-minute Q&A hosted by life-long resident Jim Murphy will provide a Hollywood's insiders perspective on the making of this long awaited film.

Saturday, November 3 at 7pm

Atlantic Cinemas, 82 First Ave, Atlantic Highlands

Tickets: $20 ($16 for kids under 12) visit http://everyeventgives.com/event/nutcracker/

100% of net proceeds to help fund a much needed pull down screen and projector for Atlantic Highlands Elementary School.