The 6th Annual T. Thomas Fortune Birthday Bash

Salutes Honorees and the Legacy of T. Thomas Fortune

RED BANK, NJ - The T. Thomas Fortune 6th Annual Birthday Bash. “An Evening of Good Fortune,” honorees illuminate the legacy of T. Thomas Fortune: social justice, civic responsibility and community service. The fundraiser will be held October 4, at the Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank from 6:30-9:30.

This year, the T. Thomas Fortune Foundation proudly salutes honorees that embody the spirit of T. Thomas Fortune, who resided with his family in Red Bank from 1901-1915. Building developer, Roger Mumford, is at the forefront of the restoration and rehabilitation project of the T. Thomas Fortune house, once owned by the prolific journalist and newspaper editor. It has been reimagined and will open as the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center in February 2019 in celebration of Black History Month.

“Roger Mumford is a shining example of civic responsibility,” said Gilda Rogers, who is the Vice-President of the T. Thomas Fortune Foundation. “He saw a need to create a hopeful environment in the wake of racial discontent to better human relations.”

Gwendolyn Love, who is the executive director of Lunch Break, which has been serving hot meals to residents of Red Bank and beyond for over three decades, is providing a valuable community service. While Rev. Eric Dobson, of the Fair Share Housing Center, is on the frontline when it comes to fighting for affordable and safe housing for residents of New Jersey, which is clearly a social justice issue, particularly in Monmouth County.

The T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center will advocate and respond to social justice issues while creating innovative educational programming and community outreach that inspires civic responsibility and community service. There are still tickets available and must be purchased in advance. For more information about the Foundation and to access tickets please visit www.tthomasfortuneculturalcenter.org

The T. Thomas Fortune house is located at 94 Drs. James Parker Blvd., Red Bank, NJ.