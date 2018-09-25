First Highlands Day to be Held on September 29, 2018

PHOTO: The Cranston Dean Band performed at the Highlands Beach Concerts this past summer at the Community Center.

HIGHLANDS, NJ – Highlands Borough will be hosting ‘Highlands Day’ on September 29th 2018 from 3pm to 10pm at the Community Center and surrounding property located at 22 Snug Harbor Avenue.

Highlands Day will be an event to celebrate what makes Highlands truly special, it’s residents. This is a family friendly event will include fun for all ages. Throughout the day there will be various activities including live music by West End Dogs, Auntie Em & Cranston Dean. Other activities include relay races for children and adults alike, volleyball tournaments, face painting, and a bounce house. A selection of Borough business will be having booths and local restaurants and peddlers will offer food to purchase. The night will conclude with a bonfire on the beach.

Highlands businesses wishing to participate must have their application in by 10am on September 10th 2018. To volunteer please call Highlands Borough Hall at 732-872-1224 x204.