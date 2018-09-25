Ship Ahoy Raffle Nearly Nets $10,000 for Hudson Education Foundation

Sea Bright Council member Charles Rooney III with members of the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation. credit: Melissa Mohr

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation (HHTDEF) has announced the winner of their third annual Beach Club Membership Raffle fundraiser that successfully raised over $9,800. The raffle prize was a 2019 family membership to the Ship Ahoy Beach Club in Sea Bright, generously offered by Club owners Darrell and Marie Jackson of Atlantic Highlands.

The raffle began in May, and ended on Saturday, September 22nd, when Foundation trustees gathered at the Ship Ahoy Beach Club for the drawing. At 2pm, Sea Bright Council member Charles Rooney III pulled the winning ticket from the basket of nearly 670 entries. Michele Clarke of Middletown was this year’s lucky winner.

“We would like to thank the Jacksons for again offering this prize for our raffle, and our own board trustees Crystel Denvir and Sherri Keenan for running the raffle this year,” said Foundation president Corinna Thuss. “The Jacksons are longtime supporters of our district and community, and they have once again stepped up to the plate in service to our schools.” Marie Jackson served on the HHTDEF board from 2014 through 2017.

Including the funds from this raffle event, the HHTDEF has raised $120,000 to date and funded over $9,600 in grants to the Tri-District schools enhancing the STEAM Curriculum. Our funds are allocated to a variety of mission-focused projects, including pre-K and elementary school STEAM lab equipment, technology, equipment, trips and activities.

The HHTDEF is busy planning 2019 fundraising efforts, and expects to run an area Restaurant Raffle running from February through May. Two winners would take home over $1,000 in area Restaurant Gift Certificates patronizing many of our local eateries—ones that have been huge supporters of HHTDEF.

Since 2014, over $120,000 has been raised and disbursed in support of STEM/STEAM-related curricula in the Henry Hudson Tri-District, and teachers and students have felt the positive impact on their education. “The best part of our program is granting requests from teachers and administrators to help enrich the learning experiences of the children, enhance the curricula for the teachers and create lasting memories for all,” said Thuss. “It makes all of our efforts worth it. We are proud to have created this Foundation to serve our community.” “Great, forward-thinking changes are happening in our Tri-District. We are excited to be a proud partner in its bright future.”

Superintendent Dr. Susan Compton added, “This Foundation is a living endowment. It will live on after all of us, and that is a great legacy to pass on.”

The HHTDEF was founded to support the schools’ new vision for exceptional Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math programs (STEAM) and athletics at the Tri-District schools of Highlands and Atlantic Highlands. Specifically, the Foundation raises funds and disburses grants to support the middle school’s STEM Academy, technology, innovative classroom projects and field trips spearheaded by STEAM teachers, arts programming, and improved athletics at all three schools. To meet these goals, the Foundation relies on three main sources of funding: private donations, fundraising events, and grants from philanthropic organizations.

For more information, please visit http://www.hhtdef.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .