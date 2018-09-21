WPC #CareforCarolinas Campaign to Collect Critical Supplies for Florence Victims

Donation Trailer Drop-Point Opens September 24th on the Great Lawn

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - Westminster Presbyterian Church (WPC) will once again rally residents from Middletown and the surrounding area to donate badly needed supplies to be delivered directly to hurricane victims, this time in the Carolinas. Coastal Carolina residents have been besieged by relentless rains and unprecedented flooding, suffering catastrophic losses.

The damage assessment has only just begun and cleanup and recovery is expected to last for months or possibly years. The Church will be setting up a 54-ft Donation Trailer on its Great Lawn at 94 Tindall Road in Middletown to begin collecting specific essential supplies on September 24th. Donations can be dropped off between 7 am and 7 pm at a canopy-covered designated drop zone. The trailer, donated by Speed Global Service and the Bob Kortenhaus Family will head south to deliver the donations during the week of October 8th.

According to Westminster’s Reverend Joseph Hein, “Last year we were able to extend our reach out to Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims in Texas and Florida and share the blessings of supply donations from our surrounding community, and contribute funds to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico. Now we have an opportunity to help hurricane victims in the Carolinas. We’ve identified immediate and specific item needs for the areas that were hit first and worst and expect the congregation and the local community to respond with compassion and generosity. This effort is a great way to supplement traditional funding contributions people can make to charitable organizations who are down in the Carolinas helping survivors.”

Westminster church member, Jim Davis, who owns Whirl Construction, is the Coordinator and driving force behind WPC’s Hurricane Relief Projects. It started last year when he offered to put his company’s largest equipment trailer on the WPC Great Lawn with a large sign asking the community to provide relief supplies. The response was overwhelming according to Rev. Hein.

The items most needed at this time in the Carolinas are: Mold killing disinfectant, mops, brooms, shovels, dust masks, large trash bags, and work gloves. Baby needs like diapers, wipes, bottles and formula are also high on the list.

Reverend Hein is expecting the surrounding community to fully support the effort as they did last year. “It’s been more than five years since Hurricane Sandy hit NJ but people still remember the destruction and devastation it brought. People here know first-hand what it’s like to have their lives shattered by a storm and will gladly do and give whatever they can to help Florence victims.”

For additional information and regular updates about the WPC Care4 Carolinas Project visit the church’s web site at http://www.wpcmiddletown.org/ or it’s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/WPCMiddletownNJWPCMiddletownNJ .