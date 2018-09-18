Annual Tavernfest to Kick Off MCHA 120th Anniversary Celebration

FREEHOLD, NJ - Sometimes the stars just align. On October 12, 2018, exactly 120 years since the founding of the Monmouth County Historical Association, the Annual Tavernfest will kick off a year-long celebration of the organization’s milestone anniversary. The 18th century Allen House Tavern Museum will welcome guests for a 21st century evening of music, food and merriment.

“We could not ask for a better convergence of traditions,” commented MCHA Board of Trustees President Linda Bricker. “On October 12, 1898, the MCHA was formed to preserve and share the rich history of Monmouth County. What better way to launch our salute to this vision than to welcome friends and supporters to this popular evening of modern day fun at the oldest surviving tavern in the county.”

A gathering place for hearing the latest news and sharing fun with friends and neighbors for over 300 years, the Allen House will once again throw open its doors to host Tavernfest. Autumn revelers will be greeted by costumed interpreters and stroll through and explore the restored tavern while enjoying the Colonial era music of Tom and Maryanne Tucker. Once in the main tent, partygoers can enjoy a buffet dinner by Local Smoke BBQ and toast the MCHA anniversary with a variety of spirits including local craft ale from Carton Brewing, wine from Rumson Wine & Spirits and the signature libation from historic Laird’s Distillery. The Sam Sims Band will keep the party rocking under a harvest moon. The evening will also feature both a silent and live auction spotlighting a variety of fun and unique items including experience packages with tickets to performances and sporting events, a variety of restaurant outings as well as opportunities to host catered private parties or dinners in MCHA houses, including the Covenhoven party with a colonial meal for 6 cooked over the hearth and the Taylor-Butler Holiday House Party with the historic Victorian gem decorated for the season.

“Tavernfest has become a favorite autumn tradition not only for Monmouth County residents but friends from the whole tri-state area,” said event co-chair Sandy Mulheren. “We are so excited that we have the opportunity to be the first to toast this momentous year for the MCHA at a location that has witnessed so much of the area’s history.”

Fellow co-chair Jesse Spector added, “Along with an evening of fun, delicious food and great music, Tavernfest also provides the opportunity to showcase one of the five wonderful MCHA historic homes and hopefully increase knowledge and support for the important mission of the Association.”

Tavernfest will take place on Friday October 12 from 7:00-10:00 pm at the Tavern Museum at Allen House (c.1710), Historic Four Corners, 400 Sycamore Ave. Shrewsbury, NJ. Tickets start at $85.00 each. Additional underwriting, sponsorship and advertising opportunities, including joining supporters on a month-long 120th Anniversary Building Banner, are available. All proceeds from Tavernfest will fund the work of MCHA to celebrate the history of Monmouth County for all through the historic houses, museum, research library & archives, and educational programing initiatives. To purchase tickets and for more information go to www.monmouthhistory.org or call 732-462-1466 extension 11.

MCHA would like to thank event sponsors Almasy Law, Carton Brewing, Cooper Electric Supply Co., Local Smoke BBQ, Sandy and Vanessa Mulheren, Rumson Wine and Spirits and Sperry Tents.

Since its founding in 1898, the Association has enriched the quality of life in Monmouth County by preserving our heritage for future generations. The largest history focused private non-profit organization in New Jersey, MCHA operates a museum, archives, and research library at its headquarters in Freehold in addition to five historic house museums located throughout the county. The Association brings history to life and engages thousands of residents and businesses in the community each year through its insightful and meaningful programs and exhibitions.