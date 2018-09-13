Coast Guard Medevacs 78-Year-old Man near Ambrose Channel

PHOTO: US Coast Guard file photo

NEW YORK – Coast Guard rescue crews medically evacuated a 78-year-old man suffering from chest pains near Ambrose Channel, New Jersey, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector New York command center received notification at approximately 9:30 p.m., stating a crewmember needed medical attention aboard the 699-foot Liberian flagged crude oil tanker Evrotas.

A conference call between the Coast Guard flight surgeon and the ship’s doctor determined that a Station Sandy Hook rescue crew was the best option for an evacuation.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., the 47-foot Motor Life Boat rescue crew and emergency medical technicians from the National Park Service arrived on scene, transferred the man, and transported him to awaiting EMS at Coast Guard Station Sandy Hook for transfer to Monmouth County Medical Center.

The man’s current medical condition is stable.

Every year the First Coast Guard District assists in saving 3,300 lives.