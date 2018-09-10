Monmouth County offers Free Recycling Programs for Fall

Free Recycle Coach app aids in recycling efforts

FREEHOLD, NJ – As part of its comprehensive recycling efforts, Monmouth County will again offer popular programs that will help residents dispose of household items in an environmentally friendly manner this fall. Additionally, the County is encouraging residents to utilize Recycle Coach, a free app featuring personalized recycling and garbage curbside collection information to aid in their recycling efforts.

“Residents are getting back to their regular schedules after the summer and we want to make sure they are aware of these free recycling programs and offerings they can take advantage of this fall,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The more we can recycle and compost, the less we will have to haul to landfills, and that’s good for all of us.”

In addition, the Freeholders recommend that residents take advantage of Recycle Coach to receive personalized recycling reminders and tips based on location. By using the app, residents can receive reminders via text or email, or through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to make recycling easier.

Recycle Coach also features an easy to use search tool that helps users determine what can and cannot be recycled. Recycle Coach is available for download on the Monmouth County website at www.VisitMonmouth.com.

There will also be three paper shredding events offered from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following dates and locations:

• September 16, Manasquan, 4th Avenue parking lot, corner of Main Street and 4th Avenue

• October 13, Asbury Park City Hall Parking Lot

• November 17, Bradley Beach, Ocean Avenue off Main Street Lake Terrace

Staples and paper clips can remain, but large binder clips must be removed. There is a limit of 100 lbs. of documents per person, and the events are free to Monmouth County residents only.

In addition, residents can learn how to reduce yard and household waste and improve soil through backyard composting at the following sessions:

• Saturday, October 6 at 10 a.m. – Middletown, Deep Cut Gardens, 352 Red Hill Rd.

• Saturday, November 3 at 10 a.m. – Middletown, Deep Cut Gardens, 352 Red Hill Rd.

The workshops are free, but advance registration is required. To reserve one of the limited seats, call 732-683-8686, ext. 6721 or download the registration form from the recycling section of the County Reclamation Center’s webpage at www.visitmonmouth.com .

Participants may purchase an Earth Machine backyard composting bin at the sessions for $35.

Those who already compost may purchase an Earth Machine backyard compost bin for $35 at one of the five towns that have partnered with the County to expand composting opportunities for residents (please call first for availability):

• Spring Lake Heights DPW, 555 Atlantic Ave., 732-449-6983

• Ocean Township, 240 Whale Pond Rd., 732-531-5000, ext. 3364

• Upper Freehold Municipal Building, 314 Route 539, 609-758-7715

• Freehold Township DPW – Jackson Mills Road, 732-294-2161

Payment must be by check made payable to the “Monmouth County Grant Fund.”

Monmouth County offers a wealth of information on how residents can handle recycling, hazardous waste, and more at the Monmouth County Resident’s Recycling Guide.