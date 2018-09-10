Taste of Atlantic Highlands Has a New Date

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce has announced that tickets have gone on sale for the 7th Annual Taste of Atlantic Highlands on Sunday, September 30th (rain date October 7th). The Taste was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 16th, but due to scheduling conflicts needed to be moved to the 30th.

Tickets include all food and drink tastings, as well as classic trolley transportation, Limousine bus service, live music, giveaways, prizes and shopping experiences, from 12-4:00pm.

The list of participating businesses include full-service restaurants, cafes, specialty food and drink sellers, international cuisine, a craft brewery and more. Participating retail shops showcase fine art and hand-crafted art, gifts, jewelry and décor, vintage books, and other retail and fine services.

A participating businesses supplying the food and drink are 1st Cup coffee shop, Carton Brewing, Christine’s Italian, Donuts First, Fat Mack Catering, Gianni’s Italian Specialty Foods, Harborside Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Jus Organic, Kunya Siam Thai Restaurant, On The Deck, Philly’s Famous Cheesesteaks, Royal Atlantic Wines & Spirits, Shipwreck Rum, Super Foodtown, Town & Surf Diner and Vingo Liquors. The retailers includes Artz by the Sea, Atlantic Highlands Arts Council & Historical Society, Bayshore Pharmacy, Book Compound, Bungalow Road, Down the Shore Crafts & More, Eastpointe Health & Fitness and their Shore Shakes, Organize your Space, Resources Real Estate, Salon at 68, Sea Sons Photo & Gift Shop, Sherman & Sons Jewelers (rain date only) and VRI Homes Realty.

Attendees will be entertained on the sidewalk by traditional costumed dancers of the Irish Dance School – The Jig Factory a popular sight during the Taste. Attendees will also be entertained by local musicians!

The Atlantic Highlands Chamber of Commerce thanks its sponsors for making the free transportation and other event services possible. These sponsors include Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor, Bayshore Pharmacy, Brightwork Events, producer of the event, Carton Brewing Co., Christine’s Ristorante, JBL Trinity Group, Justin Sonta of Edward Jones, Investors Bank, Monmouth Journal, Mores Media, Moresco Consulting Corp, Postens Funeral Home, Mary Lynn Hughes of Resources Real Estate, Sue Tidswell, Super Foodtown, Two River Community Bank.

Tickets are $35 per person, available at all participating retailers, or on the event website: www.TasteofAtlanticHighlands.com Tickets will be sold on the day of the event; however, advance purchase is recommended as there is a cap on ticket sales.

Children 6 to 11 years of age cost $5 and children 5 and under are free. The first 350 tickets sold include a tote bag.

Rain date is Sunday, October 7th. For more information, the website, Facebook page, or call 732-872-8711.