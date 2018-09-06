9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Planned at Mt. Mitchill Scenic Overlook

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Once again, the Monmouth County Park System will mark the anniversary of September 11th with a Remembrance Ceremony at the County’s 9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands. All are welcome to attend this ceremony, held rain or shine, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 11.

Speakers include Congressman Chris Smith, former Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno, State Senator Vin Gopal, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, and Freeholder Deputy Director Lillian G. Burry. Music will be provided by the Pipes and Drums of the Atlantic Watch with Gabby Cinque singing. Reverend Chris Durkin of Colts Neck Community Church will give the benediction.

The Park System will also mark the occasion by extending Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook’s hours until 11 p.m., Sunday to Tuesday, September 9 to 11, to provide additional opportunities to visit the County’s 9/11 Memorial. For more information about the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony or the County’s 9/11 Memorial, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312.

For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.