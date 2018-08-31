Temporary Overnight Detours on Route 36 Along the Bayshore

Route 36 pavement preservation project begins next week in Monmouth County



TRENTON, NJ - New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced the start of a pavement rehabilitation and improvements project requiring lane closures and temporary overnight ramp detours along 10.6 miles of Route 36 in Monmouth County.

Beginning at 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 4 until 6 a.m. the next day, NJDOT’s contractor, Asphalt Paving Systems, is scheduled to close a single lane of Route 36 northbound for asphalt repair work, beginning at Bay Avenue in the Highlands, and moving north through Atlantic Highlands, Middletown, Keansburg, Hazlet and ending at Ocean Avenue in Union Beach. Closures will continue as needed, Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next morning until the end of the year.

Once Route 36 northbound is completed, the construction will continue on Route 36 southbound moving from Ocean Avenue in Union Beach south to Bay Avenue in the Highlands. Route 36 is a two-lane highway in each direction within the construction area and at least one travel lane will be maintained in each direction at all times during construction.

The $6 million federally-funded Route 36 pavement preservation project will include milling and paving of more than 20 ramps along the roadway and installing new bicycle-safe inlet grates and curbing at more than 100 locations. Minor bridgework also will be done on Route 36 over Waackaack Creek and East Creek.

The project is using micro milling and an asphalt rehabilitation process to reduce the need for conventional resurfacing methods. The process extends pavement life, improves safety and reduces cost by slowing the rate of highway deterioration and allows NJDOT to reduce the backlog of pavement repairs with the available funding. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Construction signs are being utilized throughout the project limits to provide advance notification to motorists of all traffic pattern changes associated with the pavement preservation project.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on Twitter @NJDOT_info and on the NJDOT Facebook page.