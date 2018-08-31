Coast Guard Urges Boating Safety This Labor Day Weekend

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nease

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard urges boaters in the Tri-State area to use extra caution while out on the water this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of the traditional boating season, and is usually a very busy few days on the water.

Coast Guard crews, along with local and state law enforcement agencies, will be patrolling, conducting safety checks, and watching for people boating while intoxicated or operating in an unsafe manner.

The Coast Guard will also be issuing "If Found/Contact" decals to mariners. These stickers, when placed visibly on a kayak, paddle board, or dinghy, help searchers contact the owner in case the item goes adrift. They can potentially save countless hours of search efforts and resources.

Consider these safety tips for boaters before leaving the dock:

Never boat under the influence (BUI): It is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There are stringent penalties for violating BUI/BWI laws, which can include large fines, suspension or revocation of boat operator privileges, and jail time. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

File a float plan: Leave a detailed float plan with a friend or family member who is staying back. The sooner a party can be reported overdue, the more likely a positive outcome will result. Facts need to be quickly conveyed in an emergency. Your float plan should include information that rescue personnel need in order to find you. For examples of a float plan, visit http://floatplancentral.cgaux.org/" title="Float Plan Information">http://floatplancentral.cgaux.org/

Wear a life jacket: Life jackets save lives. In 2017, 76 percent of all fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of those, approximately 85 percent were not wearing a life jacket. Accidents can leave even a strong swimmer injured, unconscious, or exhausted in the water.

Take a VHF-FM marine radio: Cell phones may lose signal off shore or run out of battery power. They are helpful, but not reliable for emergencies. VHF channel 16 is the marine emergency channel. It should only be used for emergencies.

Monitor weather broadcasts: Watch for current storm advisories. The National Weather Service broadcasts marine weather forecasts regularly. Forecasts can be heard by tuning in to Channels 1 to 5 on a VHF marine radio or by checking the NWS website at http://www.weather.gov">www.weather.gov

Bring a Signaling Device: Have a portable device to communicate an emergency on the water. In addition to a marine-band radio, boaters should have signal flares or an emergency position-indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) to alert first responders.