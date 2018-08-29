Ship Ahoy Beach Club supports Local Education Foundation

PHOTO: Alyson Denzler Board President of AHES, Foundation Member Crystel Denvir, Superintendent Dr. Susan Compton, Seabright Councilman Charles Rooney III, Ship Ahoy Owner, Darrel Jackson, HHTDEF President, Corinna Thuss, Vice President Karen Britton, Treasurer Linda Frasciello and Foundation member Lisa Sanders. Photo credit: Melissa Mohr

For the 3rd year running, Darryl and Marie Jackson, owners of Ship Ahoy Beach Club, have made a family membership (for 4) available as a raffle prize benefitting the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation (HHTDEF). Past winners were Pepe Garofalo of Little Silver (2016) and last year’s winners were Kevin and Jan Plumaker of Atlantic Highlands.

Each chance is $25 each and book of 5 for only $100. To purchase tickets, you can visit the main desk at the Ship Ahoy Beach Club or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Convenient arrangements will be made to accommodate your support. The drawing will take place on Saturday, September 22nd at 2:00 pm at Ship Ahoy.

PHOTO: Seabright Councilman Charles Rooney III pulls the winning ticket in 2017 with HHTDEF President Corinna Thuss. Photo credit: Melissa Mohr

The mission of the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation, a registered 501C3, is to support innovations in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math programs (STEAM) and athletics at the Tri-District of Atlantic Highlands Elementary School, Highlands Elementary School and Henry Hudson Regional School (HHRS). To meet these goals, the Foundation relies on three main sources of funding: private donations, fundraising events and grants from philanthropic organizations.

Since its inception in 2014, over $78,000 has been raised and disbursed in support of STEM/STEAM-related curricula in the Henry Hudson Tri-District, and the teachers and students have felt the positive impact on their education. This pool of funds was allocated to a variety of mission-focused projects, including pre-K and elementary school STEAM science lab equipment, podcast equipment and STEM activity tables for the pre-schools and kindergarten to begin facilitating critical thinking. Additionally, other grant requests were funded to support a diverse range of activities and sustainable items, including participation in Odyssey of the Mind, Animal Anatomy and Physiology workshops, Mobile STEM museums, Students 2 Science program, Chromebooks, 3D printers and new theater lighting for HHRS.

“We would like to thank the Jacksons for again making the family membership raffle available. This is an important fundraiser for the Foundation. It allows us to grant innovative, exciting STEAM programs and much-needed equipment for the students of the tri-district schools” said HHTDEF President Corinna Thuss. Marie Jackson served on the foundation board from 2014 to 2016, and the Jackson family have been generous supporters.

Upcoming events include the 2nd annual Cardboard race on September 23rd, where participants of all ages build boats out of cardboard and duct tape and race to the finish line. An Adults Only Halloween Party to be held at Harborside Grill in Atlantic Highlands on Saturday, October 20th and a restaurant raffle featuring over $3000 in gift cards from local restaurants (two lucky winners).

The Foundation thanks its premium sponsors the Montecalvo & Bayshore Family of Companies and the Atlantic Highlands Front Porch Club and the many community members who attend and support their efforts.

To purchase tickets for the Ship Ahoy raffle, more details on upcoming events and how to donate to the foundation, please visit http://www.hhtdef.org, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit us on Facebook.