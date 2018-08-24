Harvest Home Festival Scheduled for Sunday, September 30

PHOTO: Have a deliciously messy time by entering the pie-eating contest at the Monmouth County Park System’s Harvest Home Festival.

HOLMDEL — The Monmouth County Park System will host its Harvest Home Festival from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 30 at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Reminiscent of an old-fashioned fair from the 1890s, this event features wagon rides, games, corn-husking competitions, pie-eating contests, live entertainment, and craft demonstrations. Visitors are invited to enter its Home & Garden Competition. Categories include needlework, vegetables, baked goods and canning. Applications for the competition are available online at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-946-3758.

To learn more about Harvest Home Festival and other Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711.