September 11 Memorial Ceremony to be Held at Mount Mitchill

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ — On Tuesday, September 11 at 8 a.m. the Monmouth County Park System will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, Atlantic Highlands. Held at the site of the county’s 9/11 Memorial, the ceremony honors those who lost their lives that day. All are welcome to attend. The event is rain or shine. Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook will remain open until 11 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, September 9-11, to provide additional opportunities to visit the 9/11 Memorial.

For more information, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000, ext. 4312. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.