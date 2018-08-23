Flag Football Tournament for All Ages on Black Friday

The Rivalry Series

~ Tackle Hunger In Your Community ~

RED BANK, NJ - Football season is upon us! As you and your family prepare for fun activities this fall, you will certainly want to make sure The Rivalry Series is one you sign-up for! This is an annual charity flag football tournament in Red Bank at Count Basie Field that benefits Lunch Break and helps to tackle hunger in our community. Players have to register online at www.TheRivalrySeries.com before the November 1st deadline. The Rivalry Series is a single elimination flag football tournament on Friday, November 23rd (which is known as Black Friday) for families in Little Silver, Shrewsbury, Fair Haven, Rumson, Red Bank, Middletown, Oceanport and Monmouth Beach. All are welcome – Even if you do not live in one of these eight towns, you can still register and play for the town you feel most connected to. It is great for people who are entertaining family from out of town that holiday weekend! There are games for men, women and kids! The Rivalry Series has age brackets for 3rd/4th, 5th/6th and 7th/8th grade boys and girls. There are two adult men’s age brackets consisting of 18-34 or 35 & Older. The most exciting games are the ladies bracket, which are open to any women 18 & Older. This event is very family-friendly and is what Monmouth County is all about – communities coming together to help others!

Every player that registers by November 1st will receive their own personalized, town jersey with their name and number on the backs. The participants in The Rivalry Series wear their jerseys the Saturday before Thanksgiving (11/17) when they feed warm meals to those in need at Lunch Break at The Rivalry Series Volunteer Day, which former participants have said is the most special component of The Rivalry Series event. Then, on the biggest party night of the year (the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving) all of the players and their families will raise a glass together at the Downtown in Red Bank from 6-10pm for The Rivalry Series Kickoff Party. After feasting on turkey and stuffing on Thanksgiving Day, the towns will square off the following day, Friday, November 23rd (known as Black Friday) in this celebrated eight-town flag football tournament. The kids games are at 9:00am, which are then followed by the entertaining adult games at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. “It is a truly unique event to see the parents cheering on their children in the morning and immediately after, the children then cheering on their parents in the same day!” said event organizer, Rick Brandt. Brandt went on to say, “It is our hope that together, through The Rivalry Series we can help alleviate hunger in our community.” After the electrifying games conclude and the trophies have been hoisted by the winning towns, all of the players and their families from all eight towns will come together to celebrate the event’s success at Val’s Tavern in Rumson at 7pm for The Rivalry Series After Party! The event has its lighthearted trash talking amongst the towns leading up to the week of Thanksgiving which everyone enjoys, but ultimately the real winner is Lunch Break. In recent years, this event has raised over $35,000 and trucks full of nonperishable food as well as clothing for Lunch Break.

This tradition began in 2002 in a pick-up football game played between kids from Shrewsbury and Little Silver. The event has grown tremendously in size over the years by offering more games for more towns and more age groups. To learn more, to register as a player, to sponsor, or to volunteer for The Rivalry Series you can visit www.TheRivalrySeries.com or you can call Rick Brandt at 908-675-7646 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Event details are regularly shared on The Rivalry Series Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages as well.