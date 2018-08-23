Rutgers- Brookdale- Partnership is moving to Lincroft

LINCROFT, NJ – This fall, area students will be able to earn Rutgers University bachelor’s degrees at Brookdale Community College’s flagship campus in Lincroft as part of an expanded Brookdale-Rutgers University Partnership. The collaboration with Brookdale, the first of its kind in New Jersey, has allowed the State University of New Jersey to increase access and reduce the cost of higher education for residents of Monmouth County. Rutgers’ move to Brookdale's main campus in Lincroft is an exciting step forward and will allow for program expansion, and easier access in Monmouth County.

The partnership, first established in 1998 at Brookdale’s Freehold campus, allows students to earn a Brookdale associate degree and transfer seamlessly into a Rutgers degree program, completing all coursework at one Monmouth County location. Students also have access to a variety of university resources, including registration, financial aid, and career search assistance.

The program, which currently serves up to 400 area students each semester, will move this September to larger offices in Brookdale’s Larrison Hall, located on the Lincroft campus.

“Rutgers University is extremely proud of its 20-year partnership with Brookdale Community College and celebrates all that this partnership has accomplished in providing a pathway to a Rutgers degree for many for whom this would otherwise not be possible,” said Richard Novak, Rutgers vice president for continuing studies and distance education with the Division of Continuing Studies.

Nine full bachelor’s degree completion programs, including business administration, criminal justice, journalism, labor and employment relations, liberal studies, political science, psychology, public health and social work, will be offered exclusively in Lincroft.

“Over the past 20 years, this unique partnership has allowed thousands of local students to achieve their dream of a Rutgers degree while saving thousands of dollars in tuition, housing and travel costs,” said Brookdale President David Stout. “Now, more students than ever before will be able to take advantage of this rare opportunity.”

For more information about the Brookdale-Rutgers University Partnership, call Joseph Walsh at 732-625-7012 or visit www.brookdalecc.edu/university-partnerships.