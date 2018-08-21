Elite Trampoline Academy Brings Home the Medals

PHOTO: ETA’s full competitive team inside ETA (located in Middletown, NJ)

"Elite Trampoline Academy’s competitive team just returned from the USA Gymnastics National Championships in July. The athletes compete in 4 events: Individual Trampoline, Synchronized Trampoline, Double-Mini Trampoline, and Tumbling. The USA Gymnastics National Championships were split into two locations, Greensboro, NC (for levels 8-elite) and Reno, NV (for levels 4-7). Over 1,500 athletes participated nation-wide. Elite Trampoline Academy’s Jeffrey Gluckstein won the Senior National Championship title, keeping the title now in the family for 10 years. Jeffrey’s older brother, Steven, won 5 National Championships and Jeffrey the other 5. The last person to win a US National Title without the last name Gluckstein was in 2008. The Gold medal wasn’t all that Jeffrey won, he was also awarded Athlete of the Year.

PHOTO: Elite level athletes after training at USA Gymnastics Championships with their coaches.

Elite Trampoline Academy (E.T.A.) brought back 21 medals to Middletown, NJ where it calls home. 10 Gold, 7 Silver, and 4 Bronze medals were won by the 31 athletes from Monmouth County (with a few traveling from as far as Virginia on a weekly basis to live out their dreams as competitive gymnasts). 2 athletes (Jeffrey Gluckstein and Joey Isenberg) were named to the World Championship Team who will compete in St. Petersburg, Russia in November representing the United States. 6 other athletes were named to the World Age Group Championships, held in St. Petersburg, Russia one week after the World Championships. The best of each age group (11-12, 13-14, 15-16, and 17-21) will compete representing their country from around the globe. E.T.A. had 6 people named to this team to represent USA (Joey Isenberg, Nico Verderosa, Ava Hernando, Logan McCoy, Ava Dehanes, and Lauryn Screen as alternate).

These athletes are coached by World and Continental Champions, Olympians, and highly decorated athlete and coaches: Tatiana Kovaleva, Steven Gluckstein, Slava Marovau, Camilla Lopes Gomes, and Jeffrey Gluckstein.

PHOTO: Level 5-7 athletes before competition in Reno, NV.

These 31 hard working athletes train 2-3 hours a day, 3-6 days a week, and 12 months a year for these opportunities to compete against the best in the United States.

Jeffrey Gluckstein

Joey Isenberg

Casey Primiano

Michael Malvone

Nico Verderosa

Lauryn Screen

Jenna Mazza

Mary Gallagher

Juliana Okun

Ava Hernando

Logan McCoy

Ava Dehanes

Paige Loh

Michelle Sherman

Alana Cushing

Ashley Sherman

Ava Fernandez

Annabella Ursu

Alexander Rozenshteyn

Mina Miller

Steven Shnitkind

James Lio

Danielle Ingle

Ayla Salvado

Maya Baireddy

Addison Marashlian

Sohpie Salvado

Autumn Bruno

Peyton McDougall

Tessa Christopher

Sydney Buchanan