Class Offers Opportunity to Practice Speaking English

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - A much-requested English Conversation program will be coming to the Atlantic Highlands Library this September. The program, sponsored jointly by the Monmouth County Library - Atlantic Highlands branch and the English Speaking Union (ESU) of Monmouth County, matches English-speaking tutors with students whose native language is not English. The program is modeled after the popular English-in-Action Conversation program offered by the ESU head office in New York City.

The English Conversation program is designed for adults, 21 years of age or older, who have a basic understanding of English and are already able to read and write in English. The EC program gives students an opportunity to practice speaking in English in a friendly, supportive environment and allows them to learn American idioms and appropriate ways of conversing.

"The English Speaking Union of Monmouth County is excited to be part of this new program, sure to bring satisfaction to both student and tutor," said Vicki Schmelzer, co-head of the English Conversation program and ESU Monmouth County board member.

"The program helps non-native speakers gain confidence with their English communication and allows tutor volunteers to make a real difference in the lives of our immigrant community," she said.

"After speaking with people in the area, I realized that there was a need for this type of program," said Jane Reynolds, branch manager of the Atlantic Highlands Library and co-head of the English Conversation program, "We hope that this will be a welcome addition to our current library programs."

English-In-Action Conversations will take place in the Atlantic Highlands Library (100 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ) from 10:00 am ET to 11:30 am ET on specific Saturdays beginning with a Fall Session (September to December) in 2018 and a Spring Session in 2019 (February to May). Students and tutor volunteers must register separately for each session and commit to taking part in all classes.

The dates for the Fall 2018 session are: Sept 15, Sept 29, Oct 13, Oct 27, Nov 3, Nov 17, Dec 8, Dec. 15 (8 classes). The dates for the Spring 2019 session are: Feb 9, Feb 23, March 9, March 23, April 13, April 27, May 4, May 18 (8 classes).

To join the program as a student or volunteer as a tutor, please fill out a registration form at the Atlantic Highlands Library front desk. For additional information, contact the AH Library at 732 291-1956 or email the English Speaking Union (ESU) of Monmouth County. Both students and tutors are required to attend an orientation session (date to be announced later) prior to being accepted into the program.

The Atlantic Highlands Library is part of the Monmouth County Library system, which offers English Conversation classes at the headquarters in Manalapan.