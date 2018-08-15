Atlantic Highlands Man Located and is Safe

UPDATE ON MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION:
Atlantic Highlands Police report that Louis Dimattina has been found and is safe. Thanks to everyone that has helped out in locating him and sharing the information.
