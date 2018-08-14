Atlantic Highlands Man Reported Missing

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Chief Jerry Vasto reports that the Atlantic Highlands Police Department is investigating a missing person since Friday, August 10, 2018. Louis J. Dimattina, 25 years of age was last seen in the afternoon of Tuesday August 7, 2018 in Middletown.

Louis Dimattina has a history of substance abuse and is believed to have relapsed. He is a white male, 5’10” and weighs approximately 160 lbs, has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Dimattina is known to frequent Long Branch, Asbury Park, Ocean Grove, Staten Island and the greater Atlantic Highlands / Middletown area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to call the Atlantic Highlands Police Department @ (732) 291-1212.

As always, all calls remain confidential.