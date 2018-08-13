LWV GRB Receives State Resolution for Fulfilling the Ideals of Responsible Citizenship

PHOTO: (left to right) are LWVGRB member Norma Rosenbloom Shrewsbury, Assemblywoman Joann Downey, and LWVGRB President Barbara Chaudhery. Assemblywoman Downey presented the LWVBRB league with a state resolution for their work fulfilling the ideals of responsible citizenship.

RED BANK, NJ - The League of Women Voters of Greater Red Bank (LWVGRB) held their annual meeting on June 14 at Neil Michael's Steakhouse in Hazlet. The keynote speaker was Assemblywoman Joann Downey, NJ 11th legislative district, who spoke about the importance of women becoming involved in politics.

She also shared stories on her own campaign for office and what her job entails. Assemblywoman Downey presented LWVGRB President Barbara Chaudhery, Middletown, with a resolution for all the good work her league chapter has conducted over the years in fulfilling their ideals of responsible citizenship. This past year, the League conducted meetings on bettering race relations and voter suppression awareness. It continued the RUNNING AND WINNING program for high school girls as well as the INTERNSHIP IN DEMOCRACY at Middletown High School North. The LWVGRB also set up a VOTE411.org website to give voters information about candidates running for local, county and state office.

During the meeting, several officer positions were filled including Ellen Hock, Roseland, as Second VP and Lori Bernard, Red Bank, as Secretary. Named as directors were Madelyne Ryterband, Shrewsbury, Norma Rosenbloom, Shrewsbury, Grace Chen, Long Branch Sylaja Srinivasan , Rumson and Justine Cook, Union Beach.

For more information on the League of Women Voters of Greater Red Bank visit their website at www.lwvgrba.org.