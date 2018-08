Visit Your Local Library This Summer

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - On her toes for some library talk with Monmouth County Library's Atlantic Highlands Library branch manager Jane Reynolds, three-year old Stella Stetson of Leonardo got smiles, information and bookmarks when she visited the library with her grandfather, Ken Grasso, a member of the Library's Book Club.

The Atlantic Highlands branch of the Monmouth County Library is located in the Municipal Building, 100 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands

http://www.monmouthcountylib.org