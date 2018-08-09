Prosecutor's Office Investigating Keyport Homicide

FREEHOLD, NJ - The Prosecutor's Office, along with the Keyport Police Department have launched a joint investigation into a shooting earlier today at the Holmdel Pointe Apartment Complex in Keyport at 12:58 p.m.

The homicide claimed the life of Evan Smutz, 20, of Keyport.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting can reach out to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Ryan Mahony 1-800-533-7443 Or Keyport Det. Sgt. Joseph Redina 732-264-0706 x 5158

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives. Citizens with information about a crime or fugitive may contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, which is a confidential telephone tip-line; they can text "MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637 (CRIMES); or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

[Editor's note: AHHerald asked for further details about the incident. The MC Prosecutor's Office spokesman said, "It's an active and ongoing investigation at this time and these are the only details we have available at the moment." They would not say whether a subject is in custody.