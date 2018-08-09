Highlands Board of Education Receives Board Certification by the NJ School Boards Association

HIGHLANDS, NJ - This exemplary distinction was given on Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Monmouth County School Boards Association Spring Meeting at the Colts Neck Inn. Dr. Lawrence S. Feinsod, Executive Director of the New Jersey School Boards Association and Mrs. Kathy Winecoff, the Field Service Representative presented this board certification recognition to Maryann Fiel, Board Chair, Irene Campbell, Vice Chair, Nina Flannery, Suzanne Thomas, Diane Knox, Nancy Messina, and Rebecca Kane-Wells.

Also, three board members were honored as individuals receiving the NJSBA-Certified Board Member Academy Award and those receiving that were Maryann Fiel, Board Chair and Diane Knox from the Highlands Borough Board of Education and Melissa Mohr, Board Member from the Henry Hudson Regional Board of Education.